Free Guy : Ryan Reynolds announced a new date and sharing a short excerpt of the film

Ryan Reynolds announced on Twitter the new date of his next comedy, “Free Guy”, postponed because of the sars coronavirus. It will play a bank employee who one day discovers that he lives in a video game, and it’s going to need to do everything to save his world from destruction.
Like most of the films that had come out shortly, the new comedy from Ryan Reynolds, Free Guyhas been postponed because of the sars coronavirus. Initially scheduled for the month of July, it will eventually be to discover in cinemas from the 11th of December next. Announcing the news on his account Twitterthe main performer of the movie took the opportunity to unveil a short preview of the film (above).
Free Guy is an action-comedy that takes place in a universe of video game. Reynolds plays a bank employee by the name of Guy, who one day discovers that he is actually a character background in a video game online, and it is, therefore, controlled by any player. In a world without limits called Free City, it will then begin to act as if he was the hero of the story, while trying to save the game, threatened to be arrested by its developers.
Absurd humor for a virtual world Free Guy
In the preview unveiled by Reynolds, we find the hero, enjoying a bowl of cereal watching the news. The presenter list all the potential hazards that await the inhabitants of Free City during the week, ranging from stray bullets in the streets flooded with the blood of the innocent. The absurd humor in this clip announces the tone of the movie.
Even if it is not the adaptation of a video game-specific, Free Guy gets its influence of popular games set in a open world, like GTA. All types of situations should therefore wait for the hero, who should also be able to use many different weapons in the game and meet many opponents.
Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind the trilogy Night at the Museumwho has also collaborated on Stranger Things. The scenario of the film is signed Matt Lieberman, also behind the future film animation Scooby !, which will be released soon. At the level of the casting, Ryan Reynolds will be assisted by Jodie Comer, view in Killing Eve, Lil Rel Howery, aka Rod Williams in Get OutJoe Keery, aka Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, Utkarsh Ambudkar, seen in Blindspotting and soon to the poster of Mulanand Taika Waititi, recently author and interpreter of Hitler in Jojo Rabbit.
