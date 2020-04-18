FREE GUY with Ryan Reynolds : new release date

By

Julie M., Caroline J. · Published on April 18, 2020 at 11: 15 am

· Updated on April 18, 2020 at 11h18

In the summer of 2020, we would have had to find the actor Ryan Reynolds on the big screen in “Free Guy”, the new comedy signed Shawn Levy. The film’s release is postponed until 9 December 2020 because of the epidemic of coronavirus. In the meantime, we discover the trailer.

When a bank employee, who is a character background in video game online Free City, decides to become the hero of their own story… This is the starting point of the synopsis “Free Guy”the new feature film signed Shawn Levy (‘Night at the museum’, ‘Crazy Night’, ‘The Trainees’…).

For this comedy is original, the canadian director has made a bet on one of the actors of the most popular of the moment : Ryan Reynolds (‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘Deadpool’, ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’, ‘Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shaw’…). Has its sides, we find Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’), Lil Rey Howery (‘Get Out’, ‘Good Boys’), Taika Waititi (‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’) or Joe Keery (‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Great Game’…).

Synopsis :

A bank clerk, discovering that he is actually a character background in a online video game, decides to become the hero of his own story, left to rewrite. Playing now in a world that knows no bounds, he will do everything to save him before it is too late…

The trailer :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqsmGqgFZ80

The poster :

To discover “Free Guy” on the big screen, so please go to the cinema December 9, 2020.