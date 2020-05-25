Free wheel, Madonna offers a pose provocative topless on Instagram to denounce the censorship

People and royalty

Madonna is now known for its pranks provocative on the social networks.

After his remarks shock on the coronavirus, the pop star decided to mark the spirits of a new and original way. Under the guise of denouncing the censorship of Instagram, the singer, 61-year-old has posted a picture of herself in bra and poses explicit. Madonna is hoping to avoid the radar of the censors of Instagram by not revealing that a stud hidden behind a thin layer of tissue.

Read also > Madonna reviving the rumors about her surgery, with multiple pictures suggestive

In the caption of this publication shared this Saturday, may 23rd, the star wrote : “My wardrobe today… And for those who would be offended in any way by this photo, I want you to know that I am a graduate of the University of I have nothing to f***. Thank you for coming to my ceremony of diplomas. Promo 2020 “. Of the about deliberately provocative, which come into resonance with a movement much more wide called #FreeTheNipple. This hashtag has been widely relayed on the social networks, including by celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid or Cara Delevingne with the aim of denouncing the censorship related to a sexualization of the breasts of women, while the nipples of men are widely tolerated on the same social network. The account anti-censorship of the artist Emir Shiro has also become a standard reference in the field, multiplying the collages explicit to denounce with humor, this kind of puritanism overrated.