Free WiFi in the arrival of 300 municipalities in italy: here is the full list

Are 300 Italian municipalities that have obtained funds from the European Union in the context of the call WiFI4EU, and then will be able to install the public WiFi and free in their squares and in places of aggregation.

The complete list is available at this address, and has been drawn to the front of the the request came from 8,500 common european. The Commission has chosen, 947, which are assigned to the voucher provided.

The the city will benefit from the bonus to fund lost for the installation of the equipment and the testing of the networks. The ball now passes to the municipal governments, which must provide for the procedure of definitive allocation of the funds. In the opposite case, however, the EU has already drawn up a reserve list of 40 common ready to take over in the event of a refusal on the part of those chosen in the first instance.

The hope of the Old Continent is that through projects such as these reduces the digital divide that, above all, in our country, represents a serious problem not only for the everyday life of individual citizens, but also enterprises that are often unable to access broadband. Furthermore, it is shown how to access to a fast network or WiFi will also encourage tourism, hence the choice of the WiFI4EU.