Friday, check out their duet ” Rain On Me “!

Lady Gaga seems tireless! Only a year and a half after the incredible success of the film and the soundtrack A Star Is Born, she is ready to make his grand return in the bins. Highly anticipated by his fans, the singer will deliver the may 29, his new album called Chromatica. “I want people to dance and be happy. I want to release music that a large part of the world will be able to listen to and that will be a part of their daily lives and that will make them happy every day, ” explained the star.

If we knew that Elton John and BLACKPINK would be invited on this new project Lady Gaga, the star said that her duet with Ariana Grande will be baptized Rain On Me. A first collaboration for the two artists who will be revealed this Friday, to the delight of his audiences. This new single should be inspired by the traumatic experiences lived by the two singers, including the bombing of Manchester, which occurred in 2017.