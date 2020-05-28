Friday, may 29 : special day Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has made a triumphant return with A Star Is Born. In addition to the major success of his film with Bradley Cooper, the soundtrack has sold more than 450 000 copies in France (4x platinum). This is the best selling international in France in 2019, carried away by the tubes Shallow, Always Remember Us This Way and I’ll Never Love Again. This Friday, may 29 will release their highly anticipated 6th studio album, Chromatica.

For this new opus, produced in good part by BloodPop, Lady Gaga reconnecting with the sounds of pop/dance that made her success with The Fame then Born This Way. This album, resolutely dancing, draws on the sounds of the 90’s, Chicago House, and even in the years 80, to the image of the 1st single Stupid Lovejust released on the 28th of February last.

