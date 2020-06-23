“Friends” : Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are together to remember the memories of the filming

There are meetings that are always a pleasure. Yesterday, the performers of Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay in “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, met in a videoconference to share memories of shooting again.

Interviewed by ” Variety “, the two women were revealed to fall back on old episodes during the period of confinement, although it was learned a few days ago that Lisa Kudrow had never seen the entire series. “I love the autumn in an episode of “Friends”. There was a time when I was with Courteney and we have tried to find an important moment in the series. He was sitting in front of the computer and had the air of two nerds who saw their favorite shows, laughing at ourselves,” recalls Jennifer Aniston. “I love it when I see an episode, in general, is that I remember when we erupt in laughter, the reproduction of the scene. You and I spent our time laughing,” says the star of” The Morning “.

The bursts of laughter and complicity

Even today, the cast of “Friends” is very near and accomplice. “When we talk about “Friends”, we don’t say, “Oh, we worked hard for ten years.” This is not it. It worked because we were all committed to each other. It was not only in our papers, or to a contract. And still we love them all. Our group is like this,” explained Lisa Kudrow.

One thing is for sure, sixteen years after the end of ” Friends “, the six actors were willing to come together for the filming of the special episode, which must ultimately take place at the end of the summer.

“I think it’s going to be really fun, if we leave a day of this quarantine, meet “, plays the ex-wife of Brad Pitt. “It’s going to be great, can’t wait. We don’t know everything that’s going to happen, we must admit. I also think that we’re meant to be surprised,” says Lisa Kudrow.