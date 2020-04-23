Friends : Jennifer Aniston announces a great news that will delight fans of the series

Responding to the health crisis today, celebrities give of their person, and “put for auction” to offer a privileged moment with their fans in exchange for donations. Jennifer Aniston is now added to the list by offering a unique experience with the entire cast of Friends.

While the health crisis associated with the spread of Covid-19 continues to rage, many initiatives are emerging to raise funds. Among them, the ALL-IN Challenge. Launched by many celebrities, its principle is simple : stars ‘ set for auction” in exchange for donations. A random draw from the donor then determines the happy elected, that will live a special moment with his favorite celebrity. And the peoples have responded to the call. Through the operation, therefore, it is possible to attend a football game with Matthew McConaughey, or even dinner in the company of Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert de Niro and Martin Scorsese, all of it. It is in this context that Jennifer Aniston has decided to bring his stone to the edifice. Although somewhat disturbed by the confinement, the actress and the entire cast of Friends have decided to play the game by offering to join the time of the filming of a special broadcast dedicated to the series.

“You will be our privileged guests,”

It is on Instagram that Jennifer Aniston has decided to announce the big news. “Hi, everybody. We are very pleased to be joining the ALL-IN Challenge, and help the poorest people feed themselves and stay in good health during this period. We invite you, therefore, you and 5 of your friends to join us all 6 at the studio Stage 24. “ begin t-it. Before we discuss the programme for the lucky winner and his friends. “ You will be our privileged guests in the audience for the recording of the Friends Reunion Special where we will return to the series, and all the good moments spent together. You’ll also have access to the Friends VIP experience in the studios of Warner Bros. ” says she, before insisting on the solidarity that is necessary currently. ” I look forward to kiss you and you shake in my arms when all this will be finished. By then, continue to call and write to your friends and family ! ” she concludes. You’re a big fan of Friends ? You know what you have to do for, perhaps, live a privileged moment with the players that have marked an entire generation.