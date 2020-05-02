Friends : Jennifer Aniston made a surprise to the fans in the background of the series – News Series

In a sequence very funny talk-show Ellen Generated, where she acted as facilitator, the time of the issuance, Jennifer Aniston is returned in the decoration of the series “Friends”, and surprised fans who couldn’t believe their eyes.

Screenshot

Sixteen years after the end of Friends, Rachel Green is back at the Central Perk. While Jennifer Aniston was replaced, exceptionally, the host Ellen DeGeneres at the helm of his talk show daily, the actress, recently with the SAG Award for best actress in a drama series for her performance in The Morning Show, took the opportunity to make a nice surprise for fans of Friends who had come to visit the studios Warner Bros. on this day.

The Ellen Show is recorded in the same studios that hosted the filming of Friends at the time and which continue to host the sets of the series, Jennifer Aniston visited the set of the Central Perk, the coffee shop from the nbc sitcom cult NBC, and hid behind the couch mythical before they arise and to surprise fans and tourists who thought just to be on the verge of having their photo taken in this place, so dear to their heart. A sequence necessarily funny and full of nostalgia that you can discover in the video below, and that likely has a lot of fun with Jennifer Aniston which was obliged to ensure to the fans that they dreamed not (“It’s real. I live here”) and discovered that Rachel was not necessarily the character the more appreciated by the public. So holding, as we do, the person who dared to respond, “Ross” when asked which of the “Friends” she preferred.

Of course, this happening and many pictures of homecoming or nostalgia posted recently by the actors of Friends on the social networks (like this shot of the filming of the last episode in 2004 put online yesterday by Courteney Cox on Instagram) continue to swell the rumor of a possible revival of the series or a special episode. Yet, officially, no follow-up is to study, and it would seem that Jennifer Aniston and his former comrades of the game they just want to continue to celebrate a bit, the 25th anniversary of the cult series.