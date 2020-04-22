“Friends” : Jennifer Aniston offers the opportunity to attend the historic meeting of the actors

The celebrities do not end up mobilised in the fight against the sars coronavirus. It is the turn of the actors of “Friends” to call for donations, with a gain that their millions of fans around the planet will dream of winning…

“We invite you and five of your friends to come and join us all six at the studio Stage 24 (…) to Be our personal guest in the audience for our meeting on HBO Max, a program during which we will evoke our memories and celebrate the joy we have had to turn the serial (…) You will also earn experience Friends VIP in the studios of Warner Bros,” announced Jennifer Aniston in a message posted on Instagram.

To try his luck, he should go to the website of the All-In Challenge and make a donation. All the proceeds will be donated to associations that help the poor, the epidemic of coronavirus has plunged into an extreme precariousness. The lucky winner (as there will be only one) will be raffled off among the donors.

This initiative comes within the framework of the “All In Challenge”, which sees celebrities propose initiatives to collect a maximum of funds for associations. In addition to the potential participation in the historic meeting of the actors of “Friends”, it is possible to attempt to attend a football game with Matthew McConaughey, or even dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio. Of what to encourage to put hand to the pocket.

At the time of writing his lines, the site of the “All In Challenge” has already raised more than $ 14 million.