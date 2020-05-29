Friends : Jennifer Aniston refuses a real return, ” Find Rachel at 50 years old has no interest “

Last September, the series Friends celebrated his twenty-five years. An anniversary is also symbolic would have deserved a new content for the nostalgic fans but they had to settle for a DVD remasteurisé grouping of twelve episodes of the most popular entitled : “Friends 25 : the one who celebrates his birthday “.

Not public, not shooting

Shortly after, HBO, Max announced that a special show “reunion” was going to reunite the six actors iconic that have never been separated on the screen throughout the ten seasons. The platform was set the objective of distributing it to the end of may, but the health environment has made it impossible to shoot. Gold, Bob Greenblatt, the Chairman of WarnerMedia, which recovered in 2019 the rights to the sitcom, insisted that this meeting takes place in the plateau and in the presence of spectators.

To promote this event, Jennifer Aniston, the interpreter of Rachel, spoke of the return to the screen of his character and of Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe in the weekly TéléCabSat. Accused in several occasions to be pronounced against a return of Friends on the screen, the ex of Brad Pitt has defended :” I’ve never been opposed to a reunion, or a special program, but I have always been against the idea of taking back our characters for new adventures. Find Rachel at 50 years old has no interest. Let’s keep the memories of our youth “.

“We have formed a block kingdom to six “

She stressed the unique bond existing between the six actors of the universe :” I am always there for my Friends ! Even if I see some more often than others. There has never been any animosity or jealousy between us because we have formed a block kingdom to six, since the beginning of the series “. Jennifer Aniston has also recounted the difficulties she encountered in her daily life when the series has been a convincing success :” The hardest part was to beat me to not be watched and followed constantly in my private life. It took me years to gain confidence in myself “.

In France, the adventures of Rachel and his cronies are repeated on TFX. This Tuesday, may 12, a marathon of eight adventures has held the antenna of 17: 40 to 21 hours. On average, the sitcom had fun 174 000 French and 0.9% of them in front of the small window. Other episodes from the fifth season are to follow may 13.