Friends organized a raffle for the reunion expected

With the pandemic that we are experiencing, many series and movies have had to delay their exit. This happened during the meeting of the Friends, but to soften the wait time, the cast will draw a grand prize.

Although the film and the series have had to suspend all first on COVID-19, the fans of these projects have received news strange. Now Friends joined the initiative Martin Scorsese, that has drawn a cameo for his next film with Leonardo Dicaprio. The famous series of the 90’s, offers a special prize to his fans: a ticket to attend publicly at the meeting of a casting prepared by HBO Max.

Participants can purchase up to 10 entries to the raffle for $ 10 and up to a maximum of 200 entries per person; About the advantages, they will go to the NGO No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, food banks who are now helping the people affected by the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

“Be our personal guest in the audience on the record where you can see us all together for the first time in a long time, We will remember the series and celebrate all the fun that we have, ” announced Jennifer Aniston on Instagram. “Also, take a cup of coffee with us at the Central Perk and enjoy the VIP experience of” Friends “during the visit of the Warner Bros.”

What is this meeting expected

As you know, the meeting of the Friends This will not be a chapter that will show us the current lives of Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey, but he is back on the scene of the sit-com Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The idea is that the cast has no script, but speaks only of the series and what it meant to this great success in their lives. The recording was planned for the end of march, but was delayed due to the coronavirus, and its output may not coincide with the departure of HBO Max in may.. However, this delay is the perfect opportunity for fans to win a seat as an audience, yes, but only for those who reside in the United States.