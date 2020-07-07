Friends : the date of the filming of the meeting to meet !

It has been a long time that fans of the cult series waiting for this moment ! It seems that finally there is a session date for the meeting of the actors of Friends !

The Fans of the series Friends were waiting for this for a very long time. You can see the famous group of friends on the TV. His dream has been fulfilled thanks to the HBO Max who started the project a couple of months ago. The actors were all on good terms, and soon came to an agreement, happy at the idea of being. However, it’s not going to be new episodes or the resumption of the comedy, but rather a meeting with the six main actors. A meeting in which will be able to relive the best moments of the series.

This meeting, which was to be initially tour in march, had to be postponed due to the crisis of the Covid-19. Even if in the past, little news had leaked about the shooting, David Schwimmer, the interpreter of Ross, has revealed in a new interview that could start very soon.

The return of the Friends : very soon ?

.@DavidSchwimmer it says “Friends” meeting will occur in August and / or “when it’s safe.” pic.twitter.com/QItA8h1QsP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 6, 2020

In an interview granted to AP Entertainmentthe actor explained :” We hope to return, I think the hope is to turn it in August if, of course, it is safe to do so. A part of the plan was always to have a component of live audience of the series. By the way, this is not the script, not play our characters ten years later. Then, let’s see, I have the hope that it will happen in August, if not that will be when we can do so safely. “. In this famous meeting, David Schwimmer is expected to be joined by her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, as well as the creators of the series David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Fans will have to wait a bit, before I could find the cast and remember the episodes with nostalgia.