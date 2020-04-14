“Friends” : the issuance of special postponed because of the Covid-19

Fans of “Friends” will still have to wait. The filming of the special episode which was to bring together the actors of the series and that should have been released at the time of the launch of the streaming platform, HBO Max has been pushed back.

Initially, this shooting was to take place on march 23 and 24 in the studios Warner Bros, near Los Angeles. Rejected a first time, the episode was finally to be saved in the course of the month of may, but it will not finally take place, confirmed a spokesperson of WarnerMedia. Cause : the extension of the containment, in the county of Los Angeles, which prevents the actors and staff filming together. Bad news for all the fans of the series who are waiting for this meeting for years, but also for the actors : according to several specialized media, they had negotiated a fee of $ 2.5 million each for this special meeting (as opposed to 1 million for each episode during the filming of season 10).

According to a source who is entrusted to ” The Mirror “, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry have still managed to see each other… on the app Zoom : “Courtney [Cox] immediately organized a meeting on Zoom to discuss all ideas, brainstorming, and even simulate a repetition. They talked for two hours. Their sessions on Zoom have been brilliantly funny, and there are a few content to really hilarious that they hope to see spread in the form of teasers or even as a complete program. “Where to find Friends in a special episode containment ?