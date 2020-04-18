Friends : the players may still meet in spite of the containment

Postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which puts the whole world in containment, the filming of the long-awaited meeting of the Friends could finally take place soon… thanks to the video conferencing application Zoom !

The news had the effect of a bomb. Last February, these are the actors Friends themselves, who had formalized the reunion of the band during a special episode supposed to be aired in may 2020 for the launch of the new streaming platform, HBO’s Max. This meeting was announced not as a new episode of the cult series, but rather as a talk-show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to share their vivid memories of the years Friends with the producers and show runners Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The filming of the television special of Friends was to take place on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 march at the studios of Warner Bros. in Los Angeles, but unfortunately the confinement to the planet could force the postponement of the reunion long awaited by the fans. If the broadcast of this special episode in the month of may next year seems unlikely, it could be that the show to come back, all the same, earlier than planned on the screens. “Courtney [Cox] immediately organized a meeting on Zoom to discuss all ideas, brainstorming, and even simulate a repetition. They talked for two hours “reveals a source to the English site Mirror.

An episode in the air of the time

The same source continues : “Their sessions on Zoom have been brilliantly funny, and there are a few content to really hilarious that they hope to see spread in the form of teasers or even as a complete program. “ At a time when the entertainment industry was stopped because of the health crisis, the formats are re-inventing themselves, and maybe find us our Friends during a video conference… Ready for a special episode containment ?