Friends : this new object that should ravire fans

While the series Friends came to an end there are more than fifteen years, it continues to attract more and more people. Fans will have the nice surprise to be able to obtain a new object of a cult of comedians.

It is, without a doubt the object that he is missing the biggest fans of theFriends. While the series stopped there are now more than fifteen years, it continues to appeal to all generations. Even if the enthusiasts were hoping for a revival of the cult series, the production has decided to offer something else. According to the information relayed by our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs, a book of favorite recipes of playersJennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will see the light of day on September 22, 2020. It was written by Amanda Yee and will be called Friends : The Official Cookbook. Inside, the great fans of Friends will have the happiness to find over 50 recipes inspired by the series.

“Whether you’re a chef experienced as Monica Geller“or “a gourmand like Joey Tribbiani“there will be something for all tastes and levels, promises the author, chef a native of Oakland, California. The amateur cooks will have what to do sincethere will be appetizers, main courses, desserts, but also drinks. To give you mouth water, know that there will be the famous French fries of Joey, the cookies of the grandmother of Phoebe, the Diplomat of Rachel or the turkey sandwich that loves Ross.

The actors of the series Friends are going to be reformed

Everything will be done to prepare a good meal to invite friends or family and spend a good evening remembering the most beautiful scenes of Friends. The opportunity also, perhaps, to eat well before the special night to celebrate the 25 years of the sitcom, which is expected to see reunite the six actors, the flagship of the series. While the filming of a previously unseen episode was to take place on march 23 and 24 in the studios of Warner Bros. in Burbank, Los Angeles, but the pandemic of the sars coronavirus in wanted otherwise. For the time being, no new date has been unveiled.

