Friends : when Jennifer Aniston surprised the fans… at Central Perk

Rachel Green is back at the Central Perk time a hidden camera in which Jennifer Aniston has surprised fans of Friends who have, for some, flirting with the heart attack. A clue that something is going on ? It is very possible.

The series Friends is completed since 2003, but the craze that surrounds it seems as strong as ever. In 2019 she has been the program the most-watched streamingthis has led Netflix has been spending millions of dollars to maintain the rights of broadcast (if it is no longer available on Netflix US, it always is on Netflix France, for our greater happiness).

Friends : the prank awesome of Jennifer Aniston

Fans Friends are in the millions, and around the world. For many of them, the visit of the film sets of the series in the studios of Warner Bros. in Los Angeles is akin to a pilgrimage. The lucky ones who can get there, in fact, have the privilege of ending up at the heart of the Central Perk, the famous café where you find the six friends, for a photo sitting on a replica of the famous sofa orange. But for some of them, this visit has been particularly strong emotions.

Indeed, on the occasion of his recent coming in the show of Ellen de Generate, Jennifer Aniston, the unforgettable interpreter of Rachel Green, the trapped fans on the set of Central Perk, at a time they were to take a photo. Hidden behind the sofashe jumped up to surprise visitors, and some nearly faint at the image of the shrill cries, driven by many of them. At the same time, in their place, we would surely have reacted the same way.

The sequence is to discover in the video below :

This recent occurrence, coupled with the fact that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox share more memories with Friends strengthens us in the idea that a revival is indeed probable, and that he should no longer delay to be formalized by Warner. It would focus well on a special episode to HBO’s Maxthe future platform for streaming of Warner.