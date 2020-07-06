Friends will be tested for the coronavirus before the filming of the meeting

2020-07-05 20:00:05

The cast of ‘Friends’ will be tested for the coronavirus before the special meeting that will take place in August, so that you don’t run the risk of the spread of the virus.

Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all ready to meet the next month when filmeront the only special HBO Max for sitcom success, in which all of them have played the role of a group of friends living in New York City.

But in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, one of the stars – who will remember their time in the program in a round-table discussion style special – should undergo testing and quarantine prior to being allowed on the table, to make sure that you are not carrying the virus.

A source told the column Watts the Goss in the Sunday Mirror: “Around the world, with the hope that the production and the filming will resume next month.

“It’s full steam ahead at the moment, but there will be strict guidelines, and this does not include live audience. It is a blow because the bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere. “All the players will be the test of Covid-19, and called for the quarantine of isolation after having been subjected to the tests. ”

The new comes after Martha Kauffman, who co-created ‘Friends’, said that the team expected to shift in the month of August.

She said: “we hope to be able to convert in August, if all goes well and that it was not of the second wave early and that the study is open. If everything is in place and that we understand all the protocols and that can make a good show, we’re going to turn a little bit of time to mid-to-late August. ”

However, in contrast with the above, Bob Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, has previously insisted on the fact that at a meeting of the “friends” will not take place until a public studio to be present in the registry.

Bob shared: “at first, we thought the emissions would be delayed by a month or two at most, and now it seems that it’s going to be much more than that. We hope to be able to do this especially with a bit of luck. by the end of the summer, if the stars align, and if all goes well, we will be able to resume production. We believe that there is a value to having a large audience and strong for the experience of these six best friends are back together and we don’t want to do it all of a sudden in a Web call with, you know, six-seater, and the people who derive from your kitchen and your room … But for the moment, we’re trying to look towards the future and doing things in more conventional ways and I think it is worth the wait. We would have liked to have in [HBO Max on] on the first day, but at the same time, if we can launch in the fall, I think that this is going to be something that we can also have a lot of enthusiasm. ”

