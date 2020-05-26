Frogwares announces Sherlock Holmes : Chapter One

A leap in the youth of the greatest of detectives.

The last time our hands were raised on a game Frogwaresit was on the occasion of a trip in the universe of H. P. Lovecraft with The Sinking City. And the least we can say is that he had distinguished himself by making a large gap. First of all being terribly in difficulty, owing to ambitions difficult to be assumed by the Ukrainian studio. Then, being quite bright on the side of the narrative and the survey… not surprisingly would we want to say.

Because if there is a register in which Frogwares excels at, it is on the side of the pen and of the investigations, thanks to a long expertise in the development of titles surrounding the universe of Sherlock Holmesdetective born from the imagination of Arthur Conan Doyle. And once again, unsurprisingly, it is in this direction that Frogwares will re-turn, thus returning to his first love of the video game.

Except that double little twist, the one who will be called so Sherlock Holmes : Chapter One neither will be published by Focus Home Interactive, or by Bigben Interactive, but by Frogwares itself, the avowed purpose being to keep a better control on his work. A work that focuses on the youth of Sherlock Holmes as explained by Sergey Oganesyan, the community manager of Frogwares. Here is the second twist :

“What we want to do with Chapter One, it is exploring the other side of the character, and how he became the great detective that we know. Our version of Sherlock does not reflect the traditional character. He has this raw talent [pour découvrir la vérité] that is not yet tamed. He is more arrogant, much more volatile compared to the habits. ”

“He plays more with the truth and feel no remorse in lying to someone to achieve his goal. But at the same time, he is still young. It is going to experience things that a young man 21 years of age, is not necessarily ready to face. This will have consequences on him. Our goal is to show the events that have shaped the great detective. ”

This has the merit of being interesting and original while opening up a new door in the universe of the detective. A new door that will lead on a small island in the Mediterranean sea in a context that is emotional enough as is suggested in the trailer (on top of page).

Side game in itself, having learned the lessons of the difficulties of the management of an open world with The Sinking City, Frogwares fashion and differently that of Chapter One, promising to reduce its size for the benefit of an increased density, a larger amount of buildings to explore and a greater proportion of characters with which to interact. A wise decision, all the more that the idea of freedom of inquiry explored in the volume devoted to Cthulhu will still be of the party when the fighting will be reduced to the lower, directed towards the body-to-body and sprinkled on the aspect of deduction put forward by the films with Robert Downey Jr.

Full of ambition, but in a more measured, therefore, Sherlock Holmes : Chapter One can only arouse the curiosity of the fans of the character and the genre. However, it will be necessary to be patient because, for the moment, the title is announced for 2021 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.