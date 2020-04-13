from a singer to a fashion designer, she manages everything !

Known at first for his success as a singer, Rihanna has decided to pursue other projects such as the mode !

Born in 1988 in Barbados, Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty knows of the beginnings pretty complicated before to become a singer. In fact, his father sinking into drugs and alcohol, which earned him a divorce with his wife.

Love the music since always, the young woman launches into his passion. It seems also that it has found its way. Indeed, in 2003 Rihanna is involved in a singing lessons and was spotted by Evan Rogers, a producer.

The man leaves him with his luck and records four songs with it. But this is not all. Jay-Z offered him to sign a contract with her label of the time, Def Jam. Two years later, the first album of Rihanna sees the light of day.

Entitled ” Music of the Sun “, she reveals her particular universe. His musical style appeals to millions of people and is a tobacco around the world. “Sound Repley “, the 1st song creeps up even to the 2nd place in the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2006, she surprised again her fans with her second album ” A Girl Like Me “. Essential hits like ” SOS “, ” Unfaithful “, but also “Break It Off” propel the singer to the top. It becomes an icon of the song.

Rihanna goes to a success in music

Rihanna was successful and the projects. From this time on, it also continues the albums. In 2007 she released ” Good Girl Gone Bad “. Two years later, it is “Rated R” which sees the light of day. In 2010, this is his 5th album “Loud” which is also a great success story.

After a year, Rihanna reveals “Talk That Talk” in collaboration with Jay-Z and Calvin Harris. In 2011, her last album “Unapologetic” comes into play.

It was five years later that a much-anticipated new album finally comes out. It is ” Anti “ which, as always, a hit with the fans.

With its active, 8 albums and 65 singles, Rihanna has a beautiful musical journey. Not content with these successes, it is also launches in the world of cinema.

A new beauty brand is born

In fact, in July 2017, it will appears in the film Valérian and the City of the thousand planets Luc Besson’s. With Cara Delevingne, the two young women impress the viewers.

Willing to carry out other projects, Rihanna also launches in 2017 in the creation of a make-up brand : Fenty Beauty by partnering with LVMH. It puts at the disposal of fans of many foundations that adapt to all skin types.

A year later, it expanded its brand Fenty in embarking on the lingerie. Savage x Fenty sees the day. It made a real buzz during the presentation of his collection in New York. The reason for this ? She uses models of all body types.

Thus, his fans can easily project in her lingerie. For its support of the gorge, she decided to make sizes ranging from 85A to 115F. For the low, Savage x Fenty goes from XS to XXXL.

Chris Brown and Rihanna : a relationship is uncertain

In may 2019, it expanded its luxury brand Fenty in the ready-to-wear. It offers clothing, accessories, shoes luxury. It is on his account Instagram, she often makes the promotion of Fenty with its 80 million subscribers.

The topic of her love life, Rihanna began a relationship with Chris Brown in 2008. A relationship passionate that they have received a number of concerns. In particular, because of the deceit of the singer. In 2009, an argument broke out in the couple then they go to the Grammy Awards.

Chris Brown strikes hard Rihanna in the face. A business that has been around the World and which is still ingrained in the memories to the present time.

It is in 2017 that Chris Brown has decided to take the floor on this night in 2009 that would have caused a lot of problems with the singer. In a documentary titled ” Chris Brown : Welcome to My Life “, he has confidence on this terrible evening.

A history of jealousy

The singer explained that Rihanna has had a stroke of madness after discovering a text message from the ex-girlfriend of the rapper. The latter had entrusted to you : ” She is set to explodeshe threw the phone,. Then she said to me : “I hate you ! “

Chris Brown was also added : “We were in a small Lamborghini, it started to hit me. In my recollection, she tried to give me a call, but after that, I really hatchet” .

Very angry, he revealed that at this time there, he had beaten. The singer had also revealed : “From here on, she spit in the face… It was blood and it made me even more pissed off. We fought in the car “ .

Rihanna then took her phone to throw it at the window. “She caught me in the testicles. And when she did, I have bitten the arm. Because I was driving “ found Chris Brown.

A terrible evening

Finally, the artist concluded : “I still love Rihanna, but I’m just trying to be honest, you wanted to fight one another, she wanted to hit meI wanted to hit her, it didn’t work “ .

The result : photos of the singer with the face scarred circulates on the social networks. She is unrecognizable. For his part, Chris Brown has received a sentence of five years in jail for violence on his ex-girlfriend.

As a result this altercation very violent, Rihanna and Chris Brown split up. Still in love with one another, they are trying finally to renew the following years. It is in 2013 that the woman left once and for all, his example

In the meantime, the singer has had a romantic relationship with Drake. The two were spotted kissing in the streets of New York city in 2009. Just after her 1st break-up with Chris Brown. But after that kiss, nothing more.

A future love story with Drake ?

In 2014, new rumors of the couple to see again the light of day. Drake hasn’t left the artist. They are together constantly. However, some sources claim that they have ended their relationship a few months later.

Much to the surprise of all, Drake also says its too lazy to the singer during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. But this is not all. He even decided to the kiss in front of the world. In September of this year, they are even making a tattoo in common.

As at other times, this relationship enjoying a new failure. It would seem that jealousy, but also their busy schedules do not allow them to continue a love life. Despite his stories of love unrequited, Rihanna does not lower the arm.

In 2017, the singer puts himself also in a relationship with a businessman from saudi-arabia, Hassan Jameel. They also separated after three years. Since rumors say that it is again as a couple with Drake !

Tags : Chris Brown – Rihanna – Rihanna-career – Rihanna singer – Rihanna Fenty – Rihanna Fenty Beauty – Rihanna music – Rihanna’s success