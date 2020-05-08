From Demi Lovato to Kev Adams : These celebrities have tried to found love in the apps !





You use the applications together ? The stars also ! Love or a day… celebrities make use of new technologies to rencarder. Here are 7 celebrities that you might well cross connecting. Swipez right !

In the documentary Demi Lovato: Simply ComplicatedDemi explains that she uses applications of dating to meet men as well as women. “I am open to human encounters, although it is a man or a woman, it does not matter to me. “

The comedian, 27-year-old told an anecdote about his passage to the side of the apps meeting. “I am already registered. I tried once and the message I received is ‘if you want to flirt with the face of a celebrity, you have to choose a guy more beautiful because he is too cheum. “

The singer is busy with his music, his collection of shoes and there was a time Tinder. “I have a lot of passion for Tinder, so I don’t have a lot of time. “, she told during an interview.

Swipez right, if you check out the picture of Zac Efron Tinderit could well be true ! “Surprisingly, when I signed up to Tinder, no one has swipé to the right. “has he told the british newspaper The Times in 2016. “Everyone thought that my profile was fake. “

In 2015, she revealed to Ryan Seacrest that she was on Tinder : “It started as a joke with my friends. I said, ‘tell me about it, because it’s beyond me’. In my life, I have always had little friends to be very serious, I’ve always met people through work, and I’ve never had speed-dating in the dark. “ Related Post: Kylie Jenner again as a couple, with Travis Scott ? Its disturbing evidence to indicate that...

Lindsay has spent a lot of time on the apps dating and she fell on her brother… “Look who I just found on @tinderapp … hey my brother. “ wrote Lohan in a caption on Instagram.