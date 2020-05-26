From Donnie Darko to Stronger : transformations of Jake Gyllenhaal

From Donnie Darko to The Rage in the belly : the transformation of Jake Gyllenhaal

Prince of Persia

Jarhead

Nightcall

End of Watch

Enemy

Southpaw

The Day after

Brokeback Mountain

Bubble Boy

The Good Girl

Donnie Darko

Highway

Love & Amazing

Life, love, cows

Love and other drugs

Josh and S. A. M

Moonlight Mile

Zodiac



On the occasion of the release of Stronger, the new film from Jake Gyllenhaal, it’s back on the physical changes of the actor.

“I was trying to eat as few calories as possible. I knew that if I was hungry, I was going in the right direction. Physically, I could see this, but it is chemically and mentally that it was the most fascinating. It had become a struggle for me”. This is what it said Jake Gyllenhaal about his role in Night Call. If turn is a proof of his art for any hollywood actor, Gyllenhaal is in the process of living to excess.

Jake Gyllenhaal : “I want to immerse myself in my roles, not to do that”

Already unrecognizable in Night Call (emaciated to the bone, terrifying thinness), the actor changes still face in Rage at the belly. For the filming of the boxing movie, the actor reportedly scoured the halls of Los Angeles and increased the number of sets of abs and push-ups. But this is not the first ragingbullisation that tent Gyllenhaal. The actor is accustomed to the metamorphoses of the physical and has almost built her career on her image always changing. Since 2001 he is past the silhouette boy next door from Donnie Darko to the sculptural and powerful to IM (Jarhead), a clone of Edward Cissorhands (Bubble Boy) to the patrolman psycho and survirilisé for End of Watch or the metrosexuel medieval Prince of Persia. How to break its smooth image but also to establish a new relationship to masculinity. More brutal, more muscular. Southpawwhere it seems unrecognizable, invited necessarily to go in search of his face. In different roles and in different periods.

In Stronger, Jake Gyllenhaal portrays a man broken by the attacks in Boston. Both legs amputated following the explosion on the sidelines of the marathon, its character is going to have to go up the slope, both physically and psychologically.