From Elvis to the Beatles, the songs of youth by Yael Naim

Each week, a(e) musician(do) ” recalls the songs that marked his childhood. High in Israel, Yael Naim grew up to the sound of vinyl Oum Kalthoum, Ray Charles, the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, as well as parts of Elvis that took his father, the guitarist and singer amateur… Pianist scholar to the needs of the conservatory, she plays in a loop of “Let It be”, I admired the subtle complexity.

Where he spent his childhood, and in what environment ?

I grew up in Paris, until my 4 year old son, and then in a small city next to Tel-Aviv, in a family of three children, of whom I am the greatest. My father was a fashion designer, my mother a beautician. Rather shy, I have not found my place in the groups, I had few friends, but friends very loyal. In school, I did everything in order not to have problems and I don’t notice.

Their parents listen to music ?

My parents had a lot of vinyl. I remember, in particular, the disks of the Beatles, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin. My mother, who is tunisian, very dear Oum Kalthoum. My father, a guitarist and singer amateur, often took songs from Elvis, who was playing in the end of the meal of the family before the entire world ends by taking an instrument to accompany it, which gave her a cheerful fuss sometimes in harmony, sometimes funny and what is false. He also loved to play Oviedo, Isaac Albéniz.

What was the first concert you attended ?

I don’t know that is the first, but, at the same time, I must have been 12 years old, my father took me to a concert of Ray Charles and Joe Cocker. For the first time, I had in front of me of artists who have abandoned themselves completely to the music, which is felt deeply and were able to communicate their feelings through your voice or your instrument. It was a shock. Before that, my father had tried to explain to me that one should not play music in a mechanical way, without putting their whole heart. I remember especially this day, I must have been 11 years old, when I went back to the conservatory, where they came to us to learn how to play and sing the blues. Very proud, I decided to talk with my father in a rather theoretical and fun, which was not at all pleased. He explained to me that I had not understood anything, that the blues is a feeling, a music that comes from the guts. I started to cry. He told me : “That’s all, now you can sing the blues. “

What is the favorite song of your childhood ?

Without hesitation, Let It Be, of the Beatles. My aunt gave me a collection of partitions of his songs. I have developed a true obsession for this title. I was playing in a loop in the year of my 12 years. What I have always liked this song, it is their side,” walk by the harmonics in the Bach “, and his orchestrations are very classic. All of this seems very simple, very accessible, but that is the result of a complex construction. The text speaks of the anguish we feel because life is moving forward and that the good time comes to an end.

They have learned music as a child ?

I entered the paris conservatory at the age of 9 years old in class piano, music history, and writing. While they do not have much money, my parents bought me a piano. It sat in my room. I played every morning before going to school. In Israel, a school stops at 13 hours. When I came back, I was doing the nap as in warm countries from 14 hours to 16 hours. And then I was recovering on the piano. I was working on my instrument eight hours a day. My school was linked to the conservatory. During recess, there was a DJ that went out of the music. We had all the tools available, and we can use it for any project we had in mind. I also participated in a vocal jazz when I was 15 years of age. I loved the years. As a young adult in Israel, I had to leave the army 18 to 20 years old. At the time, I had no political and social awareness, I just did like everything in the world.

Do you remember the first song you have written ?

There was a singing contest for children in my village. It was necessary to choose a recovery, then go into the studio with a producer who organizes the instrumental. Then, I had to go on stage to sing in this reproduction. To me everything that I was interested in this concept, which was able to record one of my compositions. I was 11 years old, and I had written a song for a guy who was in love. I asked if I could interpret that, instead of choosing recovery. The organizer put me in custody in the fact that I had no chance of winning, because people tend to vote for the songs that I already knew. It was recorded, I have sung, and I arrived first. With the small amount of money that I received, I purchased the recording equipment. It was still a bit of Mariah Carey. I remember the words : “I had a friend, now that he’s gone and I know that I’ll never see him again. Sometimes in my dreams, he comes back to me and I remember this wonderful day… “

