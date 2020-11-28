FROM EX BELLA HADID TO DRAKE: THE STARS SUPPORTING THE WEEKND AGAINST THE GRAMMY AWARDS

There are several celebs who have sent a message in the last few hours to support The Weeknd in the Grammy Awards case.

Despite the success of the album “After Hours” and especially the single ” Blinding Lights “, the 30-year-old does not appear in any category of the nominations of the 2021 music awards. The Weeknd reacted by calling the Grammys ” corrupt “.

Meanwhile, the president of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. has denied the theory that the singer has not received any nominations because he cannot perform during the awards ceremony, given that shortly after he will be committed to the Super Bowl 2021.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

A legendary artist has given his support to The Weeknd: we are talking about Elton John who published a post on Instagram writing that for him ” Blinding Lights” is Song of the Year and Record of the Year (the difference is that the first goes who wrote the song, the second the song in general).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Bella Hadid, the former girlfriend of the “After Hours” artist, showed her support by liking this post.

Meanwhile, Drake posted a long message in the Stories, writing that we have to accept the fact that ” what was once the highest recognition may no longer be important to today’s artists and those to come. It’s like a relative who keeps waiting for you. that he settles down, but that he can’t change his behavior “.

He then said he was a fan of The Weeknd’s latest work himself: ” The other day I told him that I was sure it would be album or song of the year, but it didn’t go that way .”

Drake support Abel on his Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/SwqajBNdJZ — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) November 25, 2020

A message of support has also arrived from the world of cinema: it is that of Sophie Turner, who shared a Story calling The Weeknd ” the best “.