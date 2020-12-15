CELEBRITIES

FROM GIGI HADID TO BLAKE LIVELY, THE BEST WISHES FROM TAYLOR SWIFT’S FAMOUS FRIENDS ON HER BIRTHDAY

Taylor Swift turned 31 yesterday December 13 and many famous friends made her feel their affection from a distance.

As the singer herself explained, she was particularly interested in her 31st birthday: ” Since I was 13, I was thrilled to become 31 because it’s my lucky number in reverse ” she wrote on Instagram, announcing the new album ” Evermore ” released in few months after the previous ” Folklore “.

In some posts, his famous BFFs recalled the fact that he blessed us with the new record, others instead focused on souvenir photos with Taylor Swift. Here are the wishes of the squad and beyond:

Gigi Hadid

” Happy 31st birthday my T “. wrote the model. Then he added something we would all say to our BFF right now: ” I wish we were together to celebrate, I love you so much .”

Selena Gomez

The singer supported her friend’s latest work.

Blake Lively

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The actress also focused on “Evermore” thanking her friend for giving us this gift.

Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively star and husband pose with one of the artist’s cats, Benjamin.

Cara Delevingne

Cara pulled out of the drawer a photo taken at one of the famous 4th of July parties that Taylor Swift had in the past. ” You continue to inspire me and I am so grateful for our friendship. Toast you queen ” was his message.

Martha Hunt

The model posted in the Stories a photo with the birthday girl and with Danielle and Este from HAIM.

Todrick Hall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick)

The friend and collaborator posted a slideshow of moments on and off the stage. In the caption, he celebrated Taylor Swift’s talent: ” 2020 worked hard, but you work harder .”

