from Harry Potter to today, it has really changed (PHOTOS)

Hard to disassociate Emma Watson with the role that has made him known : that of Hermione Granger, the brilliant little witch from Harry Potter. However, the trajectory shows that her acting talents go well beyond this character. Even if she is of british nationality, Emma Watson is, however, born April 15, 1990 in Paris. After appearances in television drama, the saga of Harry Potter earned 28 nominations in various awards for film, and she has won 13, including four times as best actress. It occupies the first place of the actresses with the most profitable of the decade from 2000 to 2009, and becomes with the other two actors of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, the trio of the most popular children and adolescents.

Since the end of the saga, she chose to step away from the role of Hermione Granger with independent films or films like The world of Charlie, The Bling Ring and Noah. Strong of an important capital popularity, she was appointed in July 2014 ambassador of good wills by the UN Women. In September of the same year, she gave a speech touching on the movement “He for She” at the United Nations headquarters, where she called for equality between men/women. Next to the heart, it starts the beginning of 2018 in a romantic relationship with Chord Overstreet, an actor seen in particular in the series Glee.

