from its beginnings until the present day, the physical evolution of the actor in photos

Debut. Discovered in the series ” What’s new Doctor ? “the young Leonardo is no longer a child. Protected and encouraged by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, the actor gives a reply to Robert de Niro in Injuries secret. But it is especially his role of boy mentally impaired in Gilbert Grape that earned him an Oscar nomination in 1993 ! The actor still bears a youthful. He becomes the hero of the film Romeo + Juliet, a role that suits his physical teen.

The madness Titanic

The actor was 23 years old when the phenomenal success of the film of James Cameron. He co-stars with Kate Winslet, who will become his best friend. A real springboard allowing him to follow up the successes : Stop me if you can Steven Spielberg or Gangs of New York of Martin Scorsese. The latter becomes his friend and mentor and will seek the actor prodigy several times (Aviator, The Infiltrator, Shutter Island). Its career is launched and his appearance changes over the years : always very elegant on the red carpet, Leonardo impresses by its imposing presence, and his blue eyes piercing.

Awards and citizen engagement

Eleven after having formed the couple’s tragic TitanicKate Winslet and Leonardo find themselves married in The Wedding rebels. It is clear that the actor also excel in the dramatic roles. In 2011, he reunited with the biopic alongside another renowned filmmaker, Clint Eastwood, portraying J. Edgar Hoover. The following year, Quentin Tarantino offered him the role of a southerner detestable in Django Unchained. It changes registry with The great Gatsby in personifying perfectly the hero of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 2013 sees the opportunity of a new collaboration with Scorsese in The Wolf of Wall Street. Besides, he wins her second Golden Globe in the category “best actor in a film musical or comedy”. But DiCaprio is also a strong advocate of sustainable development. His foundation, created in 1998, enables him, moreover, to engage fully in favour of the environment. This is not a coincidence if the UN is to appoint the democrat “messenger of peace” in 2014 : he becomes a valuable ally in the fight against global warming.

The consecration

Any actor’s dream auréoler his career for an Oscar. Leonardo accomplishes this by 2016 thanks to his incredible performance in the film by Alejandro González Iñárritu The Revenant. A role that is extremely physical in that he does not hesitate to shapeshift. A commitment winner as it also won the Golden Globe for “best actor in a drama film” as well as the BAFTA Award for “best actor” ! Now in a relationship with Camila Morrone, let’s hope that this emotional stability goes hand in hand with his brilliant career. Perhaps, as Theodore Roosevelt in the new film Scorsese planned for 2022, it will have a new success ? Everything is possible since he now has the makings of a President !