From Maisie Williams to Jay-Z : What the stars have yet to its mobile app ?

The Swift Life, the application of Taylor on the social networks for fans is closed, a stop may be due to a supersaturation of general social networks. A week after its launch, the app was only n°793 in the general ranking of the applications from the App Store.

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner also announced last December that they would stop the top paid app in 2019. Same story for Katy Perry: Popwho stops after a year, just like Britney Spears: The American Dream that has not been updated in two years.