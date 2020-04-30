From Maisie Williams to Jay-Z : What the stars have yet to its mobile app ?

The Swift Life, the application of Taylor on the social networks for fans is closed, a stop may be due to a supersaturation of general social networks. A week after its launch, the app was only n°793 in the general ranking of the applications from the App Store.
The sisters Kardashian-Jenner also announced last December that they would stop the top paid app in 2019. Same story for Katy Perry: Popwho stops after a year, just like Britney Spears: The American Dream that has not been updated in two years.
Heads Up! Ellen Degeneres was (and is) a success. Launched in 2013, it was still among the applications the most profitable Apple three years after its launch. Today, Heads Up! is still current.
The actress Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones launched a social app to connect creatives. According to Apptopiathe application was registered 4 816 in 30 days, with a monthly growth of approximately 51%.
Let’s not forget Hanx Writer, the application of Tom Hanks, which transforms your iPad into a typewriter. It lasted until 2017.