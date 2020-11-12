FROM MILEY CYRUS TO KENDALL JENNER: THE STARS WHO HAVE A TATTOO INSIDE THEIR LIPS

Not all tattoos are meant to be seen. The ability to keep a tattoo secret or show it only to close friends makes it’s meaning even more special.

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, and many other Hollywood cool kids, who have chosen to ink the inside of their lower lip, know this well. A more secret place is really impossible!

Personal messages, super badass phrases, and why not, even a small pet, here are the Inner Lip Tattoos of your favorite stars :

Kendal Jenner

View this post on Instagram meow @kendalljenner #jonboytattoo A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

Miley Cyrus

Kesha

Thinking about getting a inner lip tattoo like kesha but instead mine would say 'Ke$ha' cause why not pic.twitter.com/OfIs5MwWlK — conor andrews (@conandrewss) January 26, 2015

Ruby Rose

Paris Jackson