FROM MILEY CYRUS TO KENDALL JENNER: THE STARS WHO HAVE A TATTOO INSIDE THEIR LIPS

Not all tattoos are meant to be seen. The ability to keep a tattoo secret or show it only to close friends makes it’s meaning even more special.
Stars like Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, and many other Hollywood cool kids, who have chosen to ink the inside of their lower lip, know this well. A more secret place is really impossible!
Personal messages, super badass phrases, and why not, even a small pet, here are the Inner Lip Tattoos of your favorite stars :
Kendal Jenner
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Gets "Sad Kitty" Tattoo On Inner Lip: Picture http://t.co/ASILQxfp8u #celebrity #MileyCyrus #Pop pic.twitter.com/13L29rgs6h
— Blue Marble Celebs (@celeb_bluemarbl) March 16, 2014
Kesha
Thinking about getting a inner lip tattoo like kesha but instead mine would say 'Ke$ha' cause why not pic.twitter.com/OfIs5MwWlK
— conor andrews (@conandrewss) January 26, 2015
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose | Inner lip tattoo saying ‘Meow’ on Ruby Rose. #tattoos #celebrities https://t.co/ATlCwGVaa3 pic.twitter.com/2sgmTjIsHL
— celebritattoo (@celebritattoo) January 3, 2016
Paris Jackson
