FROM MILEY CYRUS TO KENDALL JENNER: THE STARS WHO HAVE A TATTOO INSIDE THEIR LIPS

Not all tattoos are meant to be seen. The ability to keep a tattoo secret or show it only to close friends makes it’s meaning even more special.

Stars like Kendall JennerMiley CyrusKesha, and many other  Hollywood cool kids, who have chosen to ink the inside of their lower lip, know this well. A more secret place is really impossible!

Personal messages, super badass phrases, and why not, even a small pet, here are the Inner Lip Tattoos of your favorite stars :

Kendal Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

meow @kendalljenner #jonboytattoo

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

 

Miley Cyrus

Kesha

Ruby Rose

Paris Jackson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince and Paris Jackson (@tattoogrrll) on

 

