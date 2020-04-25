From Mozart to Beyoncé, the Opera of Paris puts all of the music and the dance in your laptop

Did you know that Beyoncé has returned to the theme of the Swan lake in the prologue of his clip Sorry ? Or that John Williams was inspired by Wagner to compose the music Star Wars?

This is the kind of information that it will soon be possible to learn about Aria, a new mobile website developed by the Opera of Paris. Dance to the different ranges of voice through the instruments of the orchestra, the digital platform will “introduction to the opera and the dance in a form that is interactive, fun and educational”says Martin Ajdari, deputy director general of the institution.

Available in French and in English everywhere in the world, the mobile site will be available free of charge from the Thursday, April 9, on phones and tablets. However, it is not recommended to be used on computer in order to take full advantage of the platform.

On Aria, the users will be able to test their knowledge through quizzes. Aria/Opera Paris

In Italian, aria is an opera piece. And in Aria, we find AI, for artificial intelligence. Because this mobile site, imagined there was a little more than two years, works with a chatbot intelligent. In short, a kind of interface with which the user can converse. So it’s this robot named Aria, which will guide the user throughout his or her experience, over his desires and his interests.

Discover the opera, through film or the electro

It has only a few minutes before its next video conferencing or, on the contrary, he seeks to kill the time during his confinement: Aria adapts depending on the availability of the user. If the latter is more focused on the ballets, the chatbot it will propose a series of themes and content in relation with his subject of choice. If the user is a novice in the field of opera, it will also be possible to explore this universe through other disciplines more familiar to us, such as cinema, literature, music electro or the sport.

Because the objective of Aria is to be open to a public little customary in the world of opera and ballet, “curious discoveries, but not necessarily expert in the field, and who has the impression that this world is not a priori for him, even if it fascinates”, note Martin Ajdari.

On Aria, we can finally understand the difference between a soprano and a dramatic soprano, to discover the teaching of the small rats of the Opera, with Elisabeth Platel, director of the School of dance, or try to recognize the themes of famous ballets. And once you become better informed on the subject, the user has the possibility to test his knowledge through a small quiz, with a nice reward at the key. Each correct answer to win badges. After a certain number of badges are acquired, the user can attempt to gain a place of spectacle among the programming of the Opéra de Paris.

Aria is intended for a public curious about new things but not necessarily expert in the field, and who has the impression that this world is not a priori for him, even if it fascinates him Martin Ajdari, deputy director general of the Opera of Paris

Content that is relevant to the user

For the curious, the mobile site allows you to ask their own questions directly to Aria. Remaining of course in the field of opera and ballet, without which the AI may be confused. At the request “Who is the composer of the opera The Barber of Seville?”, Aria will answer without hesitation that it is by Gioachino Rossini.

Born of a partnership between the Paris Opera, Huawei and Keyrus, a company specializing in data and digital, the mobile site should be regularly enriched in content. During subsequent visits of the user, the AI, could it suggest themes in line with what he has already seen. The deputy director general of the Opera specifies that the voice command should be added later to the interface.

Until may, the parisian institution also offers to users confined the possibility to view on its website a show every week. Since 6 April, it is the turn of the opera The Barber of Seville to be in open access.

The mobile site Aria will be available from Thursday, April 9, on aria.operadeparis.fr .