From The ferris Wheel to south Africa: a former youth of the Blue Cross shoots against the mexican soccer organization

Diego Franco is a mexican midfielder of 27 years who is unknown to all the world of football in aztec. His career as a footballer develops thousands of kilometers of the national territory; in particular, Franco plays in south Africa, in the Stellenbosch FC, and oddly enough, a player “born” in the facilities of the Blue Cross, preferred to continue playing in the land of Mandela to return and try their luck in the Liga MX.

“I’m very happy here, they treat me very well. I’m playing at the good level, and I’m the first mexican who comes to this League in the First Division. It is important for me to play here; it seems easy, but it has been quite some time that I left Mexico and my intention has never been to return”he said in the 2018 to ESPN.

Frank is right in saying that it is the first mexican player that comes to any team in Africa, and despite of the differences that plasmables between the two continents, the mexican said to be better there, and now with the possible dissolution of the Ascent MX, and Franco took the opportunity to criticize the leadership of the local football.

“It seems to Me that is lack of planning of the Federation (mexico). Here in south Africa all teams receive two or three million dollars to invest in facilities. Something is wrong with the federation, because it is not normal that it disappear equipment, while in other leagues there is more investment and it is a shame for all the raw material that there is in Mexico”he added in an interview conducted by Espn digital.

Diego Franco spent by the different categories of the computer Cement to get to Cruz Azul Hidalgo, but the lack of opportunities forced him to sign on a year with St. Louis, and after another bad experience, and with the auspices of his representative, decided to try it in other latitudes.

The steering wheel remarked how difficult it will be for the players to adapt to a dissolution of the Ascent that would lead to the disappearance of several teams, and noted that for the mexican players will be twice as demanding for the preference that you have with foreigners.

“In the First there are 17 or 18 teams and Promotion are disappearing. It is complicated for the mexican, because of the spaces is for foreigners. I have played in different parts of the world and it is not easy being a foreigner in other countries, because they demand and ask for the maximum, and Mexico looks like paradise of foreigners, and not only in soccer…”criticized the player.

In the same interview with ESPN, Franco went further and encouraged all mexican players to be seen in a situation of instability in their teams, to try their luck in other countries, including those in Africa.

“There are good wages in foreign countries. I spoke not long ago of a team of ascent and offered me less than what they earned here and it was a mockery, because they call me, seek me out and had the interest of that outside, but I didn’t matched the contract that I have here”, ended.