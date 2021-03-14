From the flat Mia Khalifa poses in transparencies for fans

The young social media celebrity, as well as a model and former actress in films for adults, left her fans more than shocked with this new post she made, Mia Khalifa regained the attention of millions with this photograph while sports transparent and tiny lenc3ría.

There is no doubt that only one image is enough to catch fire to her fans, speed up the pulse, and cause her cheeks to turn red due to the increase in temperature after seeing her photographs, the thrill of watching the videos she recorded in 2014 was changed by snapshots that, while not as explicit, clearly incite to speed up her imagination.

Mia Khalifa tends to constantly use her official Instagram account where she has more than 23 million 200,000 followers, yet until March 8 she had 100,000 fewer followers, with no doubt that her popularity as a showbiz celebrity continues to grow exponentially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

In addition to Instagram, the 27-year-old model and entrepreneur share content on Twitter however on this microblogging service she usually posts more her opinions about certain topics than photographs, so the moment she does it becomes popular.

It was through her iPhone that Mia Khalifa shares this adorable and daring photo on her Twitter account, where she has 3 million,600,000 followers, this post was made on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:54 a.m. according to the information provided in the image.

Mia Khalifa is using lenc3ría in two shades, upstairs she wears a black s0sthe with some strips that cross and also has several transparent parts, the straps of it are undoubtedly wide so that she can hold her huge charms.

At the bottom we see her wear a piece in red, however, no more parts of it are distinguished because she is crossing her legs and hides much of it, to accompany her look decided to wear some shoes that have small pom poms on the front, this gave her a flirty touch, her hair, as usual, decided to wear it loose and looks her face natural.

In the snapshot we see Sarah Joe Chamoun (full name of Mia Khalifa) sitting on the floor of her room possibly, she is a little recharged in a gray armchair, which also looks like a large square cushion, on one side is a carpet of the same tone of the armchair, the place seems to have been decorated with precision and detail of what you get to see in the picture the colors were combined perfectly.

So far she has 601 retweets and 92 tweets quoted, in which her admirers replied her description “Good morning” was what she wrote to her, several of the internet users who responded to her post also wished her a pretty great day, others simply shared some of the content of her videos, referencing that they miss her very much.

Some of the answers she received in her publication were answered in turn by the beautiful model and entrepreneur, obviously ignored those that had nothing productive.

Mia Khalifa tends to be quite selective and when she is offended or something doesn’t like her she simply deletes or blocks the account that annoys her, even though she has sometimes been criticized it seems she prefers to be calm than looking good with the internet users who criticize her.