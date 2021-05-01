From the pool!, Mia Khalifa boasts squares and much more

In spectacular little swimsuits, dear former actress Mia Khalifa disentitled her followers by sharing photographs of her pool day where they could not go unnoticed by her squares and much more.

Mia’s skin was the protagonist of the photographs that the Lebanese personality shared on social networks and in which she poses in different ways in front of the pool while hydrating with water.

Mia Khalifa chose to the delight of her Instagram followers a very small pink two-piece swimsuit to show off her charms and complimented her outfit with some accessories, including headcloths and huge sunglasses.

The webcam model fully boasted the results of her training as her well-formed squares in the abdomen and the tonicity that her silhouette has taken with exercise are evident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

The images were shared on Mia Khalifa’s social media three hours ago and she has already obtained more than 980 thousand reactions; her followers didn’t resist flattering her and telling her how really pretty she is.

Today Mia has become an influencer with more than 23 million followers and has taken advantage of her social networks to give voice to different causes, especially the people of her country of origin, Lebanon.