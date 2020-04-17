From today on Bombshell streaming, here’s where to see the movie with Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron

->

Tanned skin, blonde hair, long legs, tight clothes in the colors saturated: “the uniform” of Fox News, speaks clearly of the role of women in the journalistic style developed by Roger Ailes when the magnate Rupert Mardoch has entrusted the challenge to launch the entertainment channel dedicated to the information. It’s coming today Streaming Bombshell – the voice of The scandal. Here’s where to watch the film investigation on the accusation against Roger Ailes, chairman and ceo of Fox News.





The film

Bombshell – The voice of scandal directed by Jay Roach (the author of the film about the campaign McCain / Palin Game Change, written by Charles Randolph (Oscar winner for The Big Bet) and played by a magnificent cast led by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgowsaid the scandal that has swept the CEO and chairman of Fox News, and has been forced to resign after having been accused of more than 20 employees from harassment in the workplace. It happened in 2016, a year before the start of the battles of the movement #MeToo.

In fact, the film tells the story of many of the nuances of the abuse of power in the workplace, as explained by the writer Charles Randolph:” We have dealt with about two dozen different types, of massage unsolicited to the proposal explicit: you will have the work if you do it …“.

Genesis of a scandal

Believe the movie was Charlize Theronwho has decided to produce it. He explained: “It was one of the first causes of sexual harassment in the workplace. I thought that it was important to go back to the story of these women, who immerse us in the movement, which continues to grow today. Charles Randolph gave them life with a story that arouses indignation, which is exciting, but also makes people laugh some nonsense“. With an irony irreverent, we are talking about powerful people in the world of information. Above all, it is the courage of the women who are fighting against something bigger, so far accepted by the dominant culture, with the spirit of the pioneers: without knowing if someone would have believed and followed, are willing to jeopardize their career and their family. Without forgetting to tell the facets of the game of power in which the women had consciously chosen, even reluctantly, to participate.

The story

Charlize Theron is the central narrative of the story; interprets the presenter Megyn Kelly who has not succumbed to the harassment, but that is stowed on the side of the joins Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) when she decided to pursue Wings. The moral dilemmas of the story convey the character of Gretchen: let’s be the first person to break the tacit pact, to which all the world was until now. Finally, the story was created to tell the story of the emotional turmoil of those who do such not The fictional character of Kayla (Margot Robbie), built on the basis of many testimonies.

In Streaming Bombshell – the voice of The scandal. Where to see it

The film, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, which has hit not only Italy but the entire world by forcing the closure of cinemas for many months, will not happen in the rooms but will be issued directly on request. Streaming Bombshell is available today, April 17, 2020the Amazon Prime Video.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED