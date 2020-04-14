Frozen 2: Critical Blu-Ray

We have analyzed Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray Frozen 2, the animated movie the most profitable of all time.

In Cinemascomics, we analyzed the Blu-Ray edition national Frozen 2, that in the whole world, this sequel is officially the animated film the most profitable of all time, with a gross of more than $ 1.4 billion dollars accumulated at the box-office of all the world. Only in Spain has raised over 20 million euros, with over 3.3 million viewers.

Disney’s Frozen 2, the global phenomenon that continues the story of the two sisters which destroyed the box-office and the hearts of children (and the pockets of parents), in 2013, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray (1 disc Blu-ray) -ray) Steelbook (1 Blu-ray disc), and also to rent and purchase digital. In the high-definition formats (Blu-ray base and metal box), and purchase digital, Frozen 2 features deleted scenes, exclusive tracks and a multitude of additional content, including a version Sing with all the songs in the film.

The temperature rises to Arendelle with the return of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf in Frozen 2 Walt Disney Animation Studios. This is the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen, winner of the Oscar in 2013, who will show us how the past of the parents of Anna and Elsa will come back to change their lives for ever, to face the emergence of the four elementals who rule the enchanted forest. Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), ldina Menzel (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Jonathan Graff (The Matrix 4) and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) return to their roles, while Chris Buck (Tarzan) and Jennifer Lee (Frozen Fever), the team of the first game, will return to occupy the armchairs of the directors.

Frozen 2 is presented in its Blu-Ray version with various extras that we have analysed for the readers Cinemascomics. Critique Blu-Ray is completely non-spoiler, in case you haven’t yet had the chance to watch the film, and you want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical characteristics:

Audio: English, DTS-HD MA 7.1; Spanish and catalan, DTS Digital 5.1 Surround; and audio descriptive English Dolby Digital 2.0.

Subtitles: Spanish and English, coded to the deaf.

Duration: 103 minutes.

Age group: Suitable for all audiences. Badge is specially recommended for children and gender equality.

Screen Format: 1080p high definition.

Picture Format: 16 × 9 / 2,39: 1

Area: B.

Case: blue box Amaray (1 disk).

Content extra high-definition (Audio: English) (subtitles: Spanish)

Sing with us (103 minutes) (Audio: English, Spanish, catalan) (Sub: Spanish, English).

Trailer in progress (2 minutes).

Trailer for Mulan (2 minutes).

Fake kicks (2 minutes):

We look at a compilation of the errors of the actors while they were recording their voices for the film, sigh and forget the text to improvise and repeat phrases until they are convinced by the result.

Did you know (5 minutes):

Did you know that water has a memory? This and other interesting facts are revealed by Olaf. But they also reveal the secrets behind the film, such as the enchanted forest is inspired by the one that appears in Sleeping Beauty; where, in addition, it is based on the flora that actually exists in a Norwegian forest. At the same time, they talk about the animation process of the four elementary and Easter eggs and cameos; just as the apparitions of Dumbo, Bayman, and Bolt in the form of figures of snow. Not to mention the homage to Snow White and Ariel; as well as the fact that there are 1 225 plans in Frozen 2.

The spirits of Frozen 2 (12 minutes):

The director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee explains that in the film, they started with a prologue very interesting, with the parents of the protagonists, and they, like children, and playing together. For the enchanted forest, they have been inspired by Norway and Iceland, by the scandinavian folklore and the ancient nordic myths of the power of magic in nature. The people Nortuldra is based on the Sami people of Scandinavia, who are reindeer herders.

For the whole team, the four spirits were difficult, because they are so special, that they had to be animated in both their aspects ethereal and tangible. Thus, we see the drawings of the elementals, starting with the Spirit of the air, that Olaf baptizes Galerna, and that is very player with the protagonists. As to the Spirit of Fire, it turns out to be a salamander endearing.

During this time, the water Spirit is a horse, of water, based on the myth of nordic called Nokk. Finally, the Spirits of the Earth are huge beings made of rock and a little earth. In this way, we see its evolution through sketches and alternative designs were rejected. They say that these giants are not bad, they are just angry and very rude.

Compose music (4 minutes):

One of the most important things in a musical is to ensure that they can take the songs and melodies, and interpolate with the soundtrack, ” says Tom Macdougall, executive producer of music on the tape. As well, he adds that they have had the chance to have again Christophe Beck for the music.

The composer himself says that in all the soundtracks that he composed his first work is to give the whole story a sense of coherence, by showing us how they made the main theme of each elemental spirit. He also explains that the melodies of Elsa and Anna have grown in sophistication and complexity, as the characters have matured compared to the first opus, by using mainly wind instruments. In addition, he commented that for the enchanted forest, they have used instruments of Northern Europe, to evoke the esoteric and the exotic of the region. An orchestra instrumental comprised of 91 musicians, augmented by a 30-voice choir of Los Angeles.

Deleted scenes (18 minutes):

With an introduction by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, co-directors of the film.

Preface

The secret chamber

The dream of Elsa

Nokk

A place for us

Songs deleted (12 minutes):

With the presentation of the co-directors, who explain the reasons why they have scrapped the songs.

Tests Galerna (3 minutes):

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee discuss the process of creating Galerna and various tests to create an invisible character, which represents the spirit of the wind, as well as to give it its own personality and different from the other; which took months of work.

Sketches of Galerna (1 minute):

We see an exploration of Galerna, the Spirit of the wind, and how the artist Mark Henn gave it life.

Much later (3 minutes):

You can view and listen to the song in 29 different languages, simultaneously.

Clips:

“Into the Unknown2 (version of Panic! At the Disco) (3 minutes).

“Lost in the Woods” (version Weezer) (3 minutes).

Selection of songs:

With version karaoke in Spanish:

You will find the answer (2 minutes).

What will not change (4 minutes).

You will find the answer (reprise) (1 minute).

Much later (3 minutes).

To maturity (2 minutes).

Lost in the woods (3 minutes).

Show-you (4 minutes).

Do things correctly (4 minutes).

Finally, hope you enjoy the purchase of Frozen 2, now available to take with you on DVD, Basic Blu-Ray and Blu-Ray Steelbook, as well as the rental and sale of digital; and so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish. You also have the film available on the platform of Disney + Try it free for 7 days!

