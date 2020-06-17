FROZEN 2 is coming on the 19th of June in Disney +

Frozen 2, the animation movie the most profitable of the history, it will be available in Spain in Disney + Friday, June 19.

Frozen 2 tells the story of Elsa, who, with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, embark on a journey into the unknown to discover the source of their magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle, in the hands of Walt Disney Animation Studios and The management team of the award-winning at the Oscars, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

In addition to the film, the new documentary of the original series of Disney + Much more than that: it is thus that the 2 has been created it will be presented in Disney + world Friday, June 26. In this series of six episodes, filmmakers, artists, composers, and actors to open their doors to the cameras for awareness of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration are essential to create one of the most anxiously awaited films of the Walt Disney Animation Studios. For the first time, the cameras show the challenges that the team faces, as well as the creativity and complexity involved in the creation of the animated film of the most profitable in history.

Frozen 2 and Much more than that: it is thus that the 2 has been createdadd the catalog of Disney + compound of the blockbuster, original content and classic titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The cast and crew of the film

Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Rent and Wicked on Broadway, Diamonds in the Rough), Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening and Hamilton, on Broadway, Mindhunter) ) to return to Arendelle to lend her voice to Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The Wrestler) joins the cast as the Queen Iduna, the mother of Anna and Elsa, and Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, this Is Us), is the voice of the lieutenant of Fate of Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, Tarzan, Surf’s up) and Jennifer Lee (creative Director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, writer and director of Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, the writer of ‘Frozen’ on Broadway ). Jennifer Lee also wrote the screenplay.

The movie is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, Tiana and the frog) and Byron Howard (Zootropolis) is the executive producer. Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (film of the Broadway production of Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, In Transit, one Off-Broadway) and Robert Lopez (film of the Broadway production of Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, The Book of Mormon on Broadway), has written seven original songs is totally new to the film and Christophe Beck, who composed the music for Frozen. The kingdom of ice also, the fact this time.