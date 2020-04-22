Fukunaga wanted to put a touch of Maniac on James Bond: No Time to Die

Can you imagine agent 007 to test his abilities on the paths enigmatic spirit? Well, it seems that it is passed by the head of Cary Fukunaga in such a scenario. In a recent interview, the director suggested to have envisaged the possibility of equipping the James Bond: no time to die a key Maniacthe original program from Netflix.

Talk to Miranda July, the magazine Interviewthe director of california revealed that it had formulated a completely original idea to the twenty-fifth episode of the Bond franchise. Curiously, this approach makes reference to the premise which is managed by Maniac, the mini-series of ten episodes that Fukunaga has developed to the king of the streaming.

“Miranda, I swear to God, I had the idea that this film [No Time To Die] this could take place in the lair of the villain from the last film, “ said the filmmaker at his interlocutor. “[En Spectre] There is a scene where a needle between the head of James Bond, which is supposed to make him forget everything, then escape miraculously with a clock-bomb. Later, him and Leah [Seydoux] they do blow up the place and continue to save the situation. I thought: if everything up to the end of the second act was in his head? “”

The above statement was made in response to the question of whether the functionality 007 to come moves on a ground, “metaphysical” or “spiritual”. An index of this possibility, according to Miranda July, was a dialogue from the official trailer of No Time To Die. It is possible that at a time of such breakthrough advertising, we have heard the character of Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann) say to the agent, veteran – played by Daniel Craig – he You have no idea what is really going on. Could it be that James Bond is in effect manipulated mentally and not be aware?

In 2018, Fukunaga has already addressed the infinite potential of the unconscious mind (which may or may not be in No Time To Die) through Maniac. Featuring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, this content Netflix original follows a group of people who voluntarily decide to undergo a procedure of investigational drug, where an unexpected event triggers a mental connection unusual among the participants. Through the dream world, these two strangers (Stone and Hill) will ever, in environments that are fantastic or detective.

Having postponed its release due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the next James Bond films will be released in theaters until the November 2020.