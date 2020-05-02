Funeral of Jacques Chirac : Bill Clinton, Salma Hayek, passing by Vladimir Putin or Vincent Lindon, many personalities present at the Saint-Sulpice church (PHOTOS) – news

The world and political not only wished to pay a last tribute to one who has been the president of the Republic between 1995 and 2007. The faces were closed to some.

Four days after the announcement of his death, Jacques Chirac has received the ultimate tribute public, in the presence of many personalities, this Monday, September 30, at the Church of Saint Sulpice in Paris. The French political class and foreign in particular, united to support the family, Chirac represented by Claude Chirac in particular. It is the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe who has hosted leading figures in the Church of Saint Sulpice. Of course Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were present, just as the Russian President Vladimir Putinthe head of the Italian state Sergio Matarella, or the President of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. But also former head of state, in the image of former u.s. President Bill Clinton and former French Presidents Valéry Giscard D’estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy with Carla Bruni and François Hollande.

⋙ Funeral of Jacques Chirac : why Bernadette Chirac is not present at the ceremony of the Saint-Sulpice ?

The list of personalities does not stop there. Ségolène Royal, François Baroin with Michèle Laroque, Lionel Jospin, Roselyne Bachelot, Jean-Pierre Raffarin or François Fillon have made a last tribute to the former head of the French state. Not to mention the members of the royal families. The Prince Albert II of Monaco was present at the funeral, the Queen Elizabeth II was represented by his youngest son, the Prince Edward Island, Duke of Wessex. The Count of Paris had made the trip just as the Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife, the King of Jordan, Abdallah and the Emir of Qatar Tamim Good Hamad Al-Thani.

⋙ Funeral of Jacques Chirac : how are placed the guests for mass at Saint-Sulpice ?

On the side of public personalities, the actor Vincent Lindon went to the Church of Saint Sulpice. He was not alone, Muriel Robin came with his girlfriend, Anne Le Nenthe presenter Patrick Sébastien was this, François-Henri Pinault came accompanied by his wife, the actress Salma Hayek. Journalists Gérard Holtz and Valérie Trierweiler have made a last tribute to Jacques Chirac. After the ceremony, the former head of state will be buried in Montparnasse cemetery with his eldest daughter, Laurence.

⋙ Funeral of Jacques Chirac : why Vincent Lindon is a part of the relatives of the former president