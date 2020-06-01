Funko Pop celebrates the 20th anniversary of the X-Men

Marvel and Funko Pop meet to satisfy the wishes of two fans, and this time, they do it with something unexpected. This year marks 20 years since the X-Men have appeared in our lives. It was in 2000, when we saw for the first time the beginnings of this famous saga in the cinemas. It was presented in July, winning a grand success at the box office this summer, and laying the foundations of the films of super-heroes in the following Mavel. It is positioned as well as the first movie of this style to come out.

Funko Pop wants to celebrate its 20 years old and offer to the fans of their miniatures a saga of the X-Men that they will be able to purchase on pre-order so you do not end up without them. It is expected that they receive an excellent welcome on the part of the followers of the saga, therefore, Funko has proposed the previous booking, so that the more excited for this collection to be able to access it.

And for those who are wondering when they can get their hands on the figures the most innovative of the X-Men, it will be from the 13th of July. They have indicated this date since Funko Pop as it coincides with the premiere of the first film, X-Men, one more way to acknowledge it.

Don’t forget that you can book your miniatures with the characters X-Men classic two decades after its debut. There is no better way for fans of this saga celebrating its twentieth anniversary this summer and to commemorate the occasion by buying the new Pops that Funko offers. The drawings of the characters are now available to discover what they look like.

The series, which will launch figurines will be guided by the characters of the movies X-Men, such as Wolverine, Storm, Phoenix, Rogue, Night Prowler, Mystic, Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast … And even offer several versions of some of the protagonists, as Wolverine.

In the famous movie, you can see the super-hero mutants and their enmity with the villain. Their characteristics are presented in the figures, highlighting their characteristics, the most representative. Although the launch of the characters is on the occasion of the commemoration of the 20 years of the first of the first film, these range from the first film to the more recent, therefore, there will be multiple characters of the same character, inspired by the different actors and actresses who have played. Roll forward society, for example, the figure of Magneto will be inspired by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender, or that of Mística has figures inspired by Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn. In this way, they address the public fanatic of the first film as well as the remaining and loyal fans of the story.

The series will honor the 20 years of X-Men without, for the moment, plans for a new film in the series. For the moment, you’ll have to settle for the good news that the company has published, and which delights the lovers of comic strips and the famous figurines collectible funko pop. Those who maintain the collections Pop of their movies and series favorite can not miss the appointment that Funko has prepared for them with a pre-booking figures of their mutants Marvel favorite.

These are the numbers that can be reserved

These are all the miniatures will be available from July and can be purchased to supplement the collections Pops.

Minifigures magneto inspired by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender Cyclops figurine inspired by James Marsden Wolverine figurine inspired by Hugh Jackman Charles Xavier figurine inspired by Patrick Stewart Kelsey Set inspired Beast figure Halle Berry inspired figure Rogue figure inspired by Anna Paquin Figure Gray inspired by Famke Janssen Figures of Mysticism inspired by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence Figure of Nightcrawler inspired Alan Cumming

The big news of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Funko Pop with a new line of mini figures inspired by the X-Men The company has made known through his social networks. His followers were not slow to echo, and an avalanche of reserves of figures, the most famous of the world is expected.

Without a doubt, this is an initiative that is widely lauded by fans of the saga of the movie X-Men, created by 20th Century Fox, which has been one of the franchises of super-heroes the more acclaimed by fans of the productions Marvel.

There is no better way of remembering one of the great sagas of super-heroes with its characters and its protagonists became the most famous cartoon characters and to keep forever a collection that will remind us of our childhood and the great times that each of the films of the saga. we did pass.