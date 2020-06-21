Furiosa recastée for the upcoming Mad Max : Zoë Kravitz has an opinion very decided on the question – News Movie

Exit Charlize Theron, George Miller recaste Furiosa for the next Mad Max… and he should just take it by trusting in him.

The success of Mad Max : Fury Road will not have long left in doubt, and despite producing chaotic, very few have doubted the sequence of events, namely that George Miller was going to continue to expand its universe post-apocalyptic world around the character beacon for the return of the franchise : Furiosa. Interpreted brilliantly by Charlize Theron, and barely on the screens, the character came up to the sides of the heroines in the most mythical of action cinema. To such a point that the fifth chapter of the series Mad Max, Mad Max : Furiosa, has (for the moment) lost his Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) the benefit of a prequel on the female character.

Pas (or as little) of Tom Hardy for Mad Max : Furiosa, but more for the one after ?

Unfortunately, the New York Times recently reported that Furiosa was going to be recastée for this next film… Thought of as a prequel to Fury Road, the character must be – by necessity – be younger than in the movie of 2015. There are two choices offered then to the director : rejuvenate digitally Charlize Theron or change the character’s face… the first option is not possible for him so he chose the second.

Learn that Charlize Theron would be absent from this prequel has thrilled more than one, as his interpretation of Furiosa had marked the spirits and wowed the spectators. And the few rumors that circulate on the notes, for tempting they are, still have not managed to erase that image the actress rising Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split, Glasssoon The New mutants) would have passed the casting, and Jodie Comer (actress revealed in Killing Eve) would also be approached for the role.

Bye Bye Charlize

Yet, Zoë Kravitz, who shared the screen with Charlize Theron in camping Toast in Fury Roadwas shown to be very reassuring to the micro Happy Sad Confused (Podcast in the name hyper circumstantial).

“As long as I can remember, he always had this idea of a prequel on Furiosa. I did not know that he was going to the recaster. Listen, if I learned something in working on Fury Road, it is close, and to trust George Miller. So I’ll just shut up and let the maestro work because I don’t really see what I can do “.

Zoë Kravitz in Mad Max : Fury Road

Considering returns glorifiants on Mad Max : Fury Road (considered by many as the best installment of the saga), the succession could be difficult to ensure for George Miller. But apparently, the only thing to do is to give our trust the director. And let driver the fifth instalment of a saga that began in 1979 and who, unlike some sagas action (cuckoo Terminator and more specifically Terminator : Dark Fate), still does not seem ready to give ground and exhaust.