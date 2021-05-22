Furious Prince Harry and William? “Lady Di was deceived”

Prince Harry and William have shown their reaction after the results of the investigation to which a past interview with Lady Diana was submitted in 1995, sadly, Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren are pronounced after it was known that her mother, the princess, “was vilely deceived.”

Despite their differences, Prince Harry and William are one, if it is the“Princess Diana of Wales” that it is, and it was after the results of the investigation to be carried out to the interview conducted at the royal in 1995 that made them react to both and unite them in one voice by their parent.

Neither of us has disguised his anger despite the apologies issued by the network who at the time had among his ranks the journalist Martín Bashir whom they have mainly criticized harshly in the midst of his messages, he who would plan at all costs to talk with the “ex-wife of Prince Charles of Wales”. The Royals have not disguised their annoyance.

Prince Harry revealed in an independent statement from his residency in California, “Our mother was an amazing woman, she dedicated her life to service. He was resilient, courageous, and unquestionably sincere.”

The domino effect of a culture of [email protected]ón and practices [email protected], in the end, they took it. To all who have admitted their responsibility, thank you for doing so. That’s the first step to justice and truth. It reads in the middle of his statement.

However, the “Duke of Sussex” also stated that the most troubling thing of all this is, the use of practices like this and some even worse ones that continue to be used today. “So and now, it’s much more than a medium, a string, or a publication.”

Similarly, the “former senior member” of royalty, asserted that even though this cost his mother’s life “nothing has changed. If we protect her legacy, we protect everyone and maintain the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what her figure meant. Said.

Prince William released a statement in which he also showed his stance on the results of this investigation, the “firstborn of Prince Charles and Diana of Wales” manifested himself through a video.

Initially, the “Duke of Cambridge” thanked Lord Dyson and his team for this report, which extended the network for accepting what has been discovered, even if he did not fail to judge “the resources they used to get the interview at all costs, with lies and deceptions in between,” said William Arthur Philips Louis (Prince William).

They demonstrated a regrettable incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program and were evasive in their media infomes, covering what they knew about the internal investigation.

Kate Middleton’s husband and father of Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis failed the “misleading way to carry it out,” and reiterated that the relationship between her parents became even worse by hurting countless other people. “It produces an indescribable sadness,” he said.

The interview would produce the d! funta “Princess of the People” to “live in a world of fear, paranoia, and isolation, which I remember from those last years with her”, she said.

This ‘Panorama’ program has no legitimacy and should never again be issued, firmly accused the second to the line of succession to the throne.

A false narrative that for more than a quarter of a century has been marketed by the chain and others. “Not only did they disappoint my mother and family, but also the public,” says Enríque’s older brother from Sussex.

On the other hand, the network has sent public apologies from its former director and presenter through a series of letters that have brought to Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, in addition to Princes William and Harry, whose reaction is the most expected.