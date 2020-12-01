CELEBRITIES

FURRY BUCKET HAT AND VELVET PANTS: WINTER FASHION TRENDS ACCORDING TO KENDALL JENNER

Posted on

We can take off the suit, go out of the house responsibly, and stop posting photos with the hashtag #tutticonlatutadifelpa. The problem is that we no longer know how to dress – do you have the same problem too? Here.

To our aid comes  Kendall Jenner, the trendsetter shared on Instagram a couple of looks she wore on her recent business trip to New York. To face the cold of the metropolis, the supermodel has chosen some super trends of the season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall ♡ (@kendalljennersnapchats)

Kendall shared an adorable and super-hot black plush bucket hat on her Instagram Stories. The very 2000s trend of the “fish hat” has been in vogue for some time, but we like the soft and cool winter reinterpretation a lot.

Complete the look, a timeless white turtleneck sweater, and a  camel coat – another super of the season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall ♡ (@kendalljennersnapchats)

Again, the 25-year-old shared a total black look with severe and tailored lines, but so irresistibly glamorous. The highlight is certainly the palazzo pants in corduroy, closed by a narrow belt to emphasize the waist and balance the proportions.

We also love the mock neck styling worn under the shirt, a whole new idea to give an unexpected twist to a classic look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.5K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top