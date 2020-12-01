FURRY BUCKET HAT AND VELVET PANTS: WINTER FASHION TRENDS ACCORDING TO KENDALL JENNER

We can take off the suit, go out of the house responsibly, and stop posting photos with the hashtag #tutticonlatutadifelpa. The problem is that we no longer know how to dress – do you have the same problem too? Here.

To our aid comes Kendall Jenner, the trendsetter shared on Instagram a couple of looks she wore on her recent business trip to New York. To face the cold of the metropolis, the supermodel has chosen some super trends of the season.

Kendall shared an adorable and super-hot black plush bucket hat on her Instagram Stories. The very 2000s trend of the “fish hat” has been in vogue for some time, but we like the soft and cool winter reinterpretation a lot.

Complete the look, a timeless white turtleneck sweater, and a camel coat – another super of the season.

Again, the 25-year-old shared a total black look with severe and tailored lines, but so irresistibly glamorous. The highlight is certainly the palazzo pants in corduroy, closed by a narrow belt to emphasize the waist and balance the proportions.

We also love the mock neck styling worn under the shirt, a whole new idea to give an unexpected twist to a classic look.