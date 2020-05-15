Future dropped his album surprise “High Off Life” with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert…

The rumor around of a return of the Future would not evil this time . It is finally the basketball player, leading the Pelicans to The New – Orleans, Lonzo Ball, which unveiled the tracklist of the project in its story Instagram this Wednesday, may 13, . Two days later, the rapper released High Off Life, his eighth studio album .

Produced by long-time collaborator Future, DJ, DJ Esco, this new project contains, as always, special guests such as Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert and DaBaby.Life Is Goodthe first single from the album, was scheduled to be a title eponymous with the name of the project, but it would seem that Future has changed his opinion High Off Life.

Because despite some of the rumours album, surprise, Future has been able to play with the eager of her fans came out in a surprising way a leak of his feat with Lil Uzi Vert, All Bad. This last has hidden her new single on one of its 149 domain names recently purchased . On a new web site HighOff . Life, Future explains to his fan : “149 Web sites . One of them is actually streaming a track leaked from the new album of Future, High Off Life . Find the . “With hard work, some fans have discovered the track pretty quickly, before the broadcast . A very good shot of com !

Rather productive in recent years, this new album comes a year after, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD ._this is not his first musical appearance of the year since it has been able to find in the Future earlier this spring, on a piece of Drake, _Desires as well as on the remix of Dealer the rapper hidden CMA . The Atlanta native has also released last month, the re-release of mixtapes headlights in his career, the years 2010 .