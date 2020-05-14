Future : his new album comes

The rumor was running since few time, that this last is confirmed : Future is preparing to unveil a new album this Friday, may 15. It is the basketball player, leader of the Pelicans of New Orleans, Lonzo Ball, which has recently unveiled the tracklist of the project in its stroy Instagram :

Epic Recordsthe label of a rapper has, therefore, subsequently formalized the new. The album is entitled High Off Endwe can find featuring the headliners like Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert and other . . .

Lonzo Ball is a big fan of Future, he has even recently stated that the latter had more classics than Nas : “I have no problem with Nas, I think that it is good and that is obviously a legend but I don’t listen to his music and my friends no more” before you add “In the Future, he has released 9 projects with that of the hits . “Dirty Sprite 2″ is one of the best album of the history” .