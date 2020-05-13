Future lets loose a preview of his new collab with Drake

Drake and Future are well aware that the public expects with impatience What A Time To Be Alive 2 and they are not afraid to tease their fans through videos including . What is certain is that the two rappers are preparing for something, and before more details are made, it is likely that the artists continue to teaser the project on their networks .

In the image of Future has posted in his story Instagram a snippet of a new song with Drizzy . Then album, EP or single single ?

“N * * * by swearing they overtook us, they are too much”here are the few lyrics, sung by the rapper from Toronto, that you can tell after watching the video . Apart from the legend “OVO/FBG”it does not reveal more .

We can’t wait to see what the 2 MCs we have prepared .