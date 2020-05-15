Future sign his comeback with the album ” High Off Life

While the rumors about the imminent release of a new album in the Future was very good, the basketball player Lonzo Ball was unveiled by surprise, Wednesday, may 13, the tracklist for the project via a story Instagram. And so it was that on Friday, may 15 spell High Off Lifethe eighth studio album of the rapper in Atlanta.

A project that was highly anticipated, especially since the release last January of the single explosive “Life Is Good”, in collaboration with Drake. And as pointed out Hypebeastthe author of the first album Pluto has been able to keep its fans in suspense : this latter has purchased 149 domain names on the Internet for leaker to its title as “All Bad”, a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert on one of the sites thus created, in order to invite the people to find the piece prior to the release of the album.

Future surrounds, once again, to wonder on High Off Life. Are including Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, as well as DJ Esco production. The rapper treats us with no less than 21 titles in total.