Fyre Festival : Kendall Jenner will have to pay a very big fine !

In a post to Instagram, since deleted, the sister of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would have to believe its approximately 129 million subscribers as the Fyre Festival “would be filled with famous models on a private island with culinary experiences, a top-of-the-range and a luxurious atmosphere“has he been claimed in the legal documents cited by Page Six. A message posing two problems : the dummy has not specified that he had been paid for this advertising, and worse, would have induced his fans in error in suggesting that his famous brother-in-law, Kanye West, could be of the party, citing his music label G. O. O. D Music Family. “In fact, Mr. West has never had the intention of occur at the festival. This behavior demonstrates a real lack of good faith on the part of Miss Jenner.“

The founder of the event, Billy McFarland, and is currently serving a prison sentence of 6 years, after pleading guilty to fraud. He must also pay nearly € 24 million to its investors.