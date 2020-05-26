Fyre festival (Netflix) : Kendall Jenner sued agrees to pay a tidy sum

Kendall Jenner, sued after a publication of a promotional on the Fyre Festival, has agreed to pay a goodly sum.

An event that was to be historic, in an idyllic setting, the DJ of the most popular and alongside the stars of the most popular of the moment. However, the Fyre festival, “the best festival that never took place“, there has been a huge fiasco organised in 2017 by the rapper Ja Rule and a “organizer unscrupulous“qualifies as Netflix, which broadcasts a documentary on this “scam of the century“.

If Billy McFarland, the manager, has been sentenced to 6 years of prison in 2018, the trial went on. They referred to celebrities who have made the promotion of the festival on social networks, including Emily Ratajkowski, Blink-182, or even Kendall Jenner.

Because a publication on the social networks

The little sister of Kim Kardashian was posted on Twitter a message that might suggest to his fans that Kanye West, his brother-in-law, was going to occur on the scene of the event. It also provided that it was going to be “filled with famous models on a private island exotic culinary experiences from fine dining and a luxurious atmosphere“as we learn from the american media Entertainment Tonight.

Kendall Jenner fails to inform either his audience that she was paid to do the promotion of the Fyre festival – it would have hit 275 000 dollars. The star has agreed to pay $ 90 000. A pretty penny for one that is second-to-last place in the ranking Harper’s Bazaar of the richest members of the family Kardashian – his brother, Rob, being the good last. The judge, however, has not yet indicated if it agrees to the proposal of the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news