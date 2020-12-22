G-EAZY DECLARED HIS LOVE FOR ASHLEY BENSON, WISHING HER BIRTHDAY WISHES

G-Eazy gave an update on the relationship with Ashley Benson and yes, things are going great between them!

On the occasion of the Pretty Little Liars actress’s birthday (she turned 31 on December 18), the rapper shared a slideshow of photos of the couple and girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy)

But it is above all the caption that has attracted the attention of the fans because it is a real declaration of love:

” Happy birthday beauty – he wrote, adding the emoji of a heart – @ashleybenson I love you to the moon and back “. I love you to the moon & back is an Anglo-Saxon saying that stands for ” I love you infinitely “.

It’s been about six months since G-Eazy and Ashley Benson was first seen triggering the new couple alert. They made the report official on Instagram last Halloween.

Last November, the 31-year-old revealed that they would be spending Thanksgiving together, with lots of video calls to friends and family. Judging from the first photo of the slideshow, where a decorated tree can be seen behind the actress, they will also celebrate Christmas together!