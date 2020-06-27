G-Eazy has just released another song with Ashley Benson in the midst of rumors of love

G-Eazy has released his new project, Everything is strange hereFriday , and that Ashley Benson appeared on one of the tracks.

It is true! Benson has been featured in “All the things you are looking for” with Kossisko.

This was not the first time that the rapper 31-year-old actress and 30 years, were working together on a song. As fans will recall, the dynamic duo has teamed up for a cover of Radiohead“Creep” at the beginning of this year.

The release came a month after the couple began to start a rumor of love. The fans began to speculate about celebrities after the G-Eazy and Benson have been photographed hanging around in may. Since then, the two have been seen holding hands and sharing a woodcock. Benson has even led to the wedding of her sister.

The rumors are also coming shortly after Benson and Cara Delevingne broken. Reports on the division to grow in may. The model and the Pretty little liars The first star has sparked rumors that the love in 2018, and has made public their relationship in the year 2019.